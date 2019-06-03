Pringle's new head of menswear design

Luxury Scottish knitwear brand Pringle of Scotland has announced the appointment of Giuseppe Marretta as its menswear design director.

Marretta began his career at Italian luxury fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna in 2009. Between 2010 and 2013 he worked as consultant knitwear and jersey designer to Italian luxury labels such as Agnona, Corneliani and Brioni.

In 2013 he joined Giorgio Armani as the head of design women’s knit and jersey, and worked closely with the brand’s eponymous founder and designer.

Pringle of Scotland CEO Jean Fang said: “Menswear has already played such an iconic part of the brand and its history, and Giuseppe has the experience, knowledge and passion for knitwear to evolve this famous history for a contemporary audience, and the way men wear knitwear and premium essentials today.”

Marretta said: “Pringle of Scotland is a company with one of the longest histories in the fashion industry. Its strong knitwear DNA is very much the heart of the brand, as well as the heart of my design passion.”