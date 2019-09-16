Psyche launches standalone childrenswear site

Middlesbrough-based premium independent Psyche has launched a dedicated designer kidswear website to focus on its junior offering.

Named Children’s Wardrobe, the site will stock the kidswear offer from designer brands including Moncler, Kenzo, Paul Smith, Stone Island, CP Company, Paul & Shark, and Hugo Boss.

“We decided to launch Children’s Wardrobe away from the Psyche brand as we wanted a totally focused childrenswear site that could be grown independently from the main Psyche product,” said director, Alex Thomas.

He added: “Our biggest selling category is the 12-to-16-year-old boys, but we’ve seen children of all ages wanting to wear designer brands, so we know the demand is there.”

The site has been specifically designed to be easy to navigate for busy parents.

Thomas explained: “Due to the vast size of the current Psyche website, it became increasingly difficult to shop in this crowded space for the modern parent. Children’s Wardrobe was born so that it could be grown with a focus and passion on all things junior.”

Further brands joining the site in coming months include Dsquared2 and Balmain.

Psyche was founded in 1982 and now comprises a department store, three boutiques and international website with platforms in the USA and Australia.