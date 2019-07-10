Public Desire hires ex-Asos senior buyer

Public Desire has appointed former senior buyer at Asos, Fiona Brown, as head of buying for apparel and footwear.

The fast fashion clothing and footwear etailer has also hired former Boohoo eveningwear designer Jessica Barker as its apparel designer.

Before joining Public Desire, Brown (pictured above) worked as senior footwear and accessories buyer at Asos for nearly three years. Her previous roles include positions as senior footwear buyer for Lost Ink in 2016 and senior footwear buyer for Primark from 2012 to 2015.

Jessica Barker

Barker was an eveningwear designer for Boohoo from 2018 to 2019, before working for PrettyLittleThing as a designer for dresses and plus-size clothing.

She started her career as a designer for day dresses and jumpsuits at Missguided between 2013 and 2017.

Both Brown and Barker will report to the Public Desire managing director Qasim Akhlaq.

“It’s an exciting time for us, as we are really starting to push apparel in the market, while keeping styles on trend on the footwear side,” said Akhlaq. “Both Fiona and Jessica have great knowledge of international ecommerce brands and bring a wealth of experience from their previous roles.”