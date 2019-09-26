Pure and Moda owner ITE Group rebrands

UK trade show organiser ITE Group has rebranded to Hyve Group as it nears completion on the transformation and growth programme it announced in May 2017.

The group owns fashion trade shows Pure London, Jacket Required, Moda and Scoop, among other exhibitions.

The new brand identity is part of the group’s goal to “create the world’s leading portfolio of content-driven, must-attend events”.

In a release the group said the change makes it a “global presence” with a “centralised operating model”, “premium product business” and a “group of market-leading events”.

Martin Arnold, group fashion portfolio director at Hyve, said: “We have a very clear vision and strategy, and the right people in place to deliver it.

”Creating a new identity for the group enables us to reflect on everything that has been achieved so far and to look confidently ahead to a future as one of the world’s leading event organisers.

”The Hyve fashion portfolio will benefit from the global centralised operating systems designed to deliver the best experience and return on investment, while ensuring they maintain their market-leading individuality and passion.”