Pure London launches athleisure zone

Fashion trade show Pure London is launching a new section – Pure Body – at its February 20 event.
Designed to create a “wider offering” across the active and loungewear sectors, Pure Body will encompass athleisure, nightwear, swimwear, lingerie and hosiery.
It builds on Pure London’s existing offering, which spans men’s, women’s and children’s wear, footwear and accessories.
Event director Gloria Sandrucci said: “Building on the growth and success of the athleisure sector, and following feedback from visitors, we are launching Pure Body to encompass and broaden the active, swim, lounge and nightwear sectors.”
It will debut at the next Pure London, which takes place at Olympia London on 9-11 February 2020.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.