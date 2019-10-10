Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Pure London launches athleisure zone

10 October 2019By

Full screenJilla active @ pure body feb2020

Fashion trade show Pure London is launching a new section – Pure Body – at its February 20 event.

Designed to create a “wider offering” across the active and loungewear sectors, Pure Body will encompass athleisure, nightwear, swimwear, lingerie and hosiery.

It builds on Pure London’s existing offering, which spans men’s, women’s and children’s wear, footwear and accessories.

Event director Gloria Sandrucci said: “Building on the growth and success of the athleisure sector, and following feedback from visitors, we are launching Pure Body to encompass and broaden the active, swim, lounge and nightwear sectors.”

It will debut at the next Pure London, which takes place at Olympia London on 9-11 February 2020.

