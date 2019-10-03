Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Qasimi names successor

3 October 2019By

Full screen3083973 qasimispring20

Khalid Al Qasimi’s twin sister, Hoor Al Qasimi, has taken over as creative director of the menswear brand Qasimi, after Khalid died unexpectedly in July.

Hoor will assume the role with immediate effect, taking on all creative and business responsibilities.

In a statement, she said that she will “seek to maintain Khalid’s aesthetic” and “social-political messaging”.

Khalid’s last show for autumn 20 will be presented during London Fashion Week Men’s next January, with Hoor’s debut collection – spring 21 – to be presented in the summer.

Hoor trained at the Slade School of Fine Art (London) and is a practising artist and curator. She is also president and founding director of contemporary art and cultural foundation Sharjah Art Foundation, based in the United Arab Emirates.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.