Qasimi names successor

Khalid Al Qasimi’s twin sister, Hoor Al Qasimi, has taken over as creative director of the menswear brand Qasimi, after Khalid died unexpectedly in July.

Hoor will assume the role with immediate effect, taking on all creative and business responsibilities.

In a statement, she said that she will “seek to maintain Khalid’s aesthetic” and “social-political messaging”.

Khalid’s last show for autumn 20 will be presented during London Fashion Week Men’s next January, with Hoor’s debut collection – spring 21 – to be presented in the summer.

Hoor trained at the Slade School of Fine Art (London) and is a practising artist and curator. She is also president and founding director of contemporary art and cultural foundation Sharjah Art Foundation, based in the United Arab Emirates.