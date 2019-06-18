Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Quiz launches petite collection

18 June 2019By

Full screenPetite range

Fast fashion retailer Quiz has launched its first petite range.

Available in sizes 4-16, the new line spans all categories, including dresses, jumpsuits, denim, trousers, shorts and tops.

Chief commercial officer Sheraz Ramzan said: “We’re pleased to introduce Quiz petite as part of our plan to broaden the product portfolio.

“With summer holidays and the festival season coming up, we’ve got the latest trends and styles as well as wardrobe staples for all sizes and shapes.”

Quiz profits fell by 97% for the year ended 31 March.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.