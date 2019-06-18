Quiz launches petite collection

Fast fashion retailer Quiz has launched its first petite range.
Available in sizes 4-16, the new line spans all categories, including dresses, jumpsuits, denim, trousers, shorts and tops.
Chief commercial officer Sheraz Ramzan said: “We’re pleased to introduce Quiz petite as part of our plan to broaden the product portfolio.
“With summer holidays and the festival season coming up, we’ve got the latest trends and styles as well as wardrobe staples for all sizes and shapes.”
Quiz profits fell by 97% for the year ended 31 March.
