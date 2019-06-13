Quiz opens new store in Romford

Fast fashion retailer Quiz has opened a new store at The Liberty Shopping Centre in Romford.

The new store, formerly occupied by New Look Menswear, comprises a 2,206 sq ft ground floor and 1,643 sq ft first floor.

Quiz recently reported that its profit before tax had slumped in the year to 31 March as it battled a “volatile” trading environment.

Profits fell by 97% to £200,000, down from £8.5m the previous year. Group revenue grew by 12% to £130.8m, which the retailer said had been driven by sales growth across all channels.

Omar Aziz, Quiz retail operations director, commented: “We’re are pleased to announce the opening of our new store in Romford. We’re excited to bring the Quiz brand and fashion forward collections to new and existing customers, as well as create jobs within the community.”

The Liberty Shopping Centre is home to retailers such as H&M, Next, River Island, Topshop/Topman, SuperDry and Foot Locker.