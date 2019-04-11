Quiz revenues up but profit falls short

Group revenue at fast-fashion brand Quiz increased by 12% to £130.9m for the year to 31 March.

Last month, Quiz issued a fresh profit warning following a “significant shortfall in sales” in the first two months of 2019.

Online sales grew by 34% year-on-year to £41m. International sales were up 8% to £23m, while UK stores and concessions recorded an uplift of 4% to £66.9m.

Quiz operates 108 Debenhams concessions in the UK and 11 in the Republic of Ireland as well as selling through the department store’s ecommerce site. Combined revenues from this represent 23% of overall revenues for the year.

Revenues generated from the Quiz website alone increased by 58% following an increased spend on marketing.

The board still anticipates that group EBITDA will be in the region of £4.5m for the full year, down 45% on 2018.

Quiz opened three standalone stores in the UK and three in Spain during the period. Two UK stores closed and two relocated to larger premises.

The results of the board’s review into the slower than expected growth will be announced in June as part of the final full-year results.