The 814 sq ft pop-up store will open for an initial period of six months at 3 Newburgh Street, as the brand continues to look for a permanent retail space from Spring 2020.

The Carnaby store will house the eponymous brand’s seasonal collections and collaborations, acting as its primary London retail space. It will also host creative events and workshops.

This will be brand’s first retail space in central London following its three-month pop-up store at Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross earlier this year. More recently the Raeburn Lab opened its doors in Hackney on 9 March.

Jolyon Bexon, head of retail at Raeburn, said: “Our Newburgh Street store will offer Raeburn the chance to tell its unique brand story to a new and exciting audience. As we develop and test our retail concept, we look forward to meeting and learning from our customers. Our agility as a business to deliver on their feedback will be another important step for the brand as we continue to grow home and abroad.”