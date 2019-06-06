Rugby lifestyle brand Raging Bull has lowered its entry price points and increased its product categories as it expands its wholesale accounts, Drapers can reveal.

The brand has increased the number of options in the range by 30% with more extensive knitwear, outerwear and core product. More colourways have also been introduced in its core categories.

Raging Bull has also introduced new entry price points on its core lines, while “ensuring quality remains [its] focus”.

Wholesale prices range from £7.40 for T-shirts to £18.50 for knitwear. Previously, they were £9.25 for T-shirts and £25.96 for knitwear.

As of March this year, Raging Bull became available in all House of Fraser stores in the UK and Ireland. Most recently, it launched in the Oxford Street, Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast and Bluewater branches.

Raging Bull managing director Shannon Mercer said: “As a brand we have been really impressed with the new management at House of Fraser.

“We have to date seen plenty of positives and what has stood out for us is the speed of the decision making and that promises have been kept.”

Drapers can also reveal that the brand will also be stocked on Next online for autumn 19. In August, it will launch in 20 Myers department stores in Australia. It has also taken on a distributing agent in Ireland and is targeting the country as an area of growth.

Raging Bull currently has around 200 UK stockists and has 20 stockists worldwide. The brand was founded in 2003 by former England rugby captain, Phil Vickery, as a sportswear label. It then relaunched in 2007 as a lifestyle brand.