Ralph Lauren launches Friends collection

Ralph Lauren has unveiled a Friends-inspired workwear collection to mark the hit US TV show’s 25th anniversary.
Designed in partnership with Warner Bros, the collaboration is designed to “celebrate [Ralph Lauren’s] role in the series” as Jennifer Anniston’s character, Rachel Green, worked at the premium brand.
Offering a “polished style”, the collection comprises pieces from Polo and Lauren Ralph Lauren, including leather trousers, a suede skirt, velvet jacket and equestrian-inspired accessories.
Items are available now in in select Ralph Lauren stores around the world and its website.
