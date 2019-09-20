Ralph Lauren launches Friends collection

Ralph Lauren has unveiled a Friends-inspired workwear collection to mark the hit US TV show’s 25th anniversary.

Designed in partnership with Warner Bros, the collaboration is designed to “celebrate [Ralph Lauren’s] role in the series” as Jennifer Anniston’s character, Rachel Green, worked at the premium brand.

Offering a “polished style”, the collection comprises pieces from Polo and Lauren Ralph Lauren, including leather trousers, a suede skirt, velvet jacket and equestrian-inspired accessories.

Items are available now in in select Ralph Lauren stores around the world and its website.