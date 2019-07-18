Ralph Lauren's RRL opens first UK store

Ralph Lauren’s vintage-inspired brand, RRL, has opened its first standalone UK store at 3 Newburgh Street in Carnaby, London.
The 634 sq ft store’s offering will have an emphasis on denim alongside hand-selected vintage products, including leather jackets, accessories, belts and jewellery, sourced by the RRL team.
RRL, named after Ralph and Ricky Lauren’s “Double RL” ranch in Colorado, was founded more than 20 years ago. It made its UK retail debut in 2011 on London’s Mount Street, sharing store space with Ralph Lauren and also Ralph Lauren vintage pieces.
The Newburgh Street store is the sub-brand’s seventh stand-alone shop, following others across the US and in Tokyo.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.