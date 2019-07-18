Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Ralph Lauren's RRL opens first UK store

18 July 2019 By

Ralph Lauren’s vintage-inspired brand, RRL, has opened its first standalone UK store at 3 Newburgh Street in Carnaby, London. 

The 634 sq ft store’s offering will have an emphasis on denim alongside hand-selected vintage products, including leather jackets, accessories, belts and jewellery, sourced by the RRL team. 

RRL, named after Ralph and Ricky Lauren’s “Double RL” ranch in Colorado, was founded more than 20 years ago. It made its UK retail debut in 2011 on London’s Mount Street, sharing store space with Ralph Lauren and also Ralph Lauren vintage pieces. 

The Newburgh Street store is the sub-brand’s seventh stand-alone shop, following others across the US and in Tokyo. 

 

 

 

 

