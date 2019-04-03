Rayne Shoes gets royal seal of approval

British brand Rayne Shoes has been awarded a royal warrant for manufacturing shoes for the Queen.

This is not the first time that the company has received the recognition.

Queen Mary granted Rayne a royal warrant as shoemakers in the 1930s, as did Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother in the 1940s, and the present Queen in the 1950s.

Nicholas Rayne, who runs the company founded by his great-grandfather, said: “I am both honoured and delighted that Rayne shoes have been awarded the royal warrant … I feel incredibly proud to maintain this tradition and heritage.”

A royal warrant recognises those who have supplied goods or services to the royal households for at least five years and have an ongoing trading arrangement.

Founded in 1885, Rayne’s footwear is now made in Italy with manufacturer CDivertiamo.