Record sales at Oh Polly

8 April 2019By Katie Imms

Full screenClaire Henderson, ceo and co founder, Oh Polly

Scottish etailer Oh Polly is on track to achieve over £21m in turnover this year – up 140% year on year – when its 2018/19 financial year ends this month.

This will mark the third year running that turnover is up. It increased by 148% to £5.2m in 2016/17, and it was up 69% in 2017/18 to £8.8m.

It expects EBITDA to grow by 104% to £3m this year, up from £1.47m in 2017/18.

Attributing its Instagram-focused sales strategy for its growth, Oh Polly said it is now focusing on building its UK workforce and growing US revenues, by investing in its production facilities, talent acquisition and digital infrastructure there.

CEO and co-founder Claire Henderson (pictured above) said: “With around 20% of our revenue now coming from the US, we have an opportunity to expand our sales within this market, which will come with new jobs and investment both within our UK operations and throughout our supply chain.”

