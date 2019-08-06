Karen Millen has announced redundancies today at its head office, in a bid to cut costs ahead of a potential sale of the business, Drapers understands.

It is understood that redundancies have been made across the Karen Millen and Coast buying and merchandising teams.



It is unclear how many roles have been affected.

The restructuring follows the departure of global buying and merchandising director, Richard Grainger, in April.

The premium womenswear retailer appointed consultancy firm Deloitte in June to consider options for the business, including a potential sale.

Boohoo today confirmed that it has made an offer for Karen Millen and Coast’s online business and IP rights. Drapers understands that several other interested parties are negotiating with Deloitte.

The premium womenswear retailer put at least 100 head office roles into consultation in October last year after buying former sister brand Coast through a pre-pack administration.

Under a turnaround strategy led by chief executive Beth Butterwick, Karen Millen reduced its operating losses by 85% to £1.4m in the year to February 2018.

Karen Millen has been contacted for comment.