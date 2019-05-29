Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Reiss denies sale rumours

29 May 2019By

Premium fashion retailer Reiss has denied reports that its private equity owner, Warburg Pincus, is considering the sale of a majority stake in the business. 

The retailer has denied reports by The Telegraph that Warburg Pincus is preparing to appoint bankers to facilitate a sale, with a formal process expected to launch before summer.

A spokeswoman for Reiss said: “It is categorically untrue to say that bankers are going to be appointed to explore the sale of a stake in Reiss, or that the company is itself up for sale. ”

Warburg Pincus bought a majority stake in Reiss three years ago, in a deal valuing the retailer at £230m. Founder David Reiss retained a significant investment in the business. 

The news comes after Reiss reported 8.3% growth in sales to £186.3m for the year to 2 February 2019, and a 21.3% rise in EBITDA to £19.3m.

The retailer attributed its turnaround to a reduction in promotional activity, continued investment in people, operations and infrastructure, but also its refreshed product following the appointment of Christos Angelides as chief executive two years ago. 

 

 

You might also like...

Have your say

