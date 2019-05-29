Reiss owner mulls sale

US private equity firm Warburg Pincus is reportedly preparing to appoint bankers to facilitate the sale of its majority stake in premium fashion retailer Reiss.
A formal process is expected to launch before the summer, The Telegraph reported.
Warburg Pincus bought a majority stake in Reiss three years ago, in a deal valuing the retailer at £230m. Founder David Reiss retained a significant investment in the business.
The news comes after Reiss reported 8.3% growth in sales to £186.3m for the year to 2 February 2019, and a 21.3% rise in EBITDA to £19.3m.
The retailer attributed its turnaround to a reduction in promotional activity, continued investment in people, operations and infrastructure, but also its refreshed product following the appointment of Christos Angelides as chief executive two years ago.
