Resale app usage soars

The number of people selling their clothes via resale apps has increased by 113% in the past five years, new research has revealed.

Shoppers aged 18 to 24 are most active on apps such as Depop, Ebay and Facebook Marketplace – 22.8% make use of them. They are followed by 25-to-34-year-olds at 18.4%, and 35-to-44-year-olds in third place at 16.8%.

Just 9.5% of over-55s sell their clothes using fashion resale apps.

It coincides with the “ongoing move to a more digital world”, said Lee Lucas, principal of the Fashion Retail Academy, which conducted the research.

He added: “The sheer choice of fashion resale apps demonstrates the strength of demand for simpler ways of converting unwanted items into cash. Convenience is king, and we expect the rapid growth of resale apps to accelerate as digital natives come to dominate every economically active demographic.”

The research follows news that British shoppers are hoarding £4.1bn of unwanted clothes that they “can’t be bothered” to sell or donate.