Retail tech company raises £5.14m in funding

Marketing platform Zyper, which works with Banana Republic and Topshop, has announced that it has raised $6.5m (£5.14m) in Series A funding.

The funding round, which brings Zyper’s total funding to $8.5m (£6.72m), was led by investment firm Talis Capital, with participation from Forerunner Ventures and Y Combinator.

Founded by entrepreneur Amber Atherton in 2017, Zyper is a software tool that can help brands connect with the right customers to drive engagement, insights and sales.

Retailers Banana Republic, Toms, Ted Baker, Dior and Topshop are among the companies using Zyper.

The technology firm will use the new funds to open its headquarters in San Francisco, to continue to develop its predictive analytics engine and recommendation system algorithms, and to scale up its engineering and sales teams.

Meanwhile, Zyper has announced that it has appointed Lauren Pye as its executive director of sales.