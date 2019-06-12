Revenue jumps 39% at Boohoo Group

Boohoo Group has reported a 39% increase in revenue to £254.3m for the three months to 31 May.

After “continued strong growth” across all of its brands, which include Boohoo, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal, revenue rose 27% in the UK and 56% internationally.

Sales were up 27% to £123.5m at Boohoo; 42% to £112.1m at PrettyLittleThing and 153% to £18.2m at Nasty Gal.

The company said trading in the first quarter has been “strong” and that it expects group revenue growth to be 25%-30% at the end of the 2019/20 financial year.

It also hopes for an adjusted EBITDA of “around” 10%.

John Lyttle

CEO John Lyttle commented: “The group has made a strong start to the year. We have ambitious plans for the group and continue to invest, to ensure that our multi-brand platform is well-positioned to disrupt, gain market share and capitalise on the global opportunity in front of us.”

