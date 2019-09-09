Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Revo CEO to step down

9 September 2019By

Full screened cooke revo

Revo, the representative body for the UK retail property sector, has launched a search for a new CEO as incumbent, Ed Cooke, steps down after 11 years. 

Cooke will remain at the helm until spring 2020, or until a new CEO is appointed. He has been with Revo for 11 years.

Revo president Mark Robinson said: ”Over the last four years as CEO, Ed has been instrumental in leading a profound change in the purpose and role of Revo, including its rebrand and repositioning, ensuring it now represents our broadening membership as our industry goes through major structural change.”

Revo has more than 2,300 members ranging from sole traders to FTSE 100 members across the private and public sectors. 

Last month, it published an open letter to chancellor Sajid Javid calling for an urgent review of business rates ahead of the UK’s exit from the EU. 

