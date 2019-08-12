Revolver Copenhagen to open second venue

From January 2020, Copenhagen trade show Revolver is expanding to a second venue, which will have a strong focus on Scandinavian brands.

The show will now consist of both Revolver in Øksnehallen, where the show is currently held, and Revolver in Forum, where Danish trade show Gallery International Fashion Fair used to be held. The trade show organiser said it has primarily concentrated on representing Scandinavian brands for the past few seasons, as they drive the most traffic. This will also be the concept of Revolver in Forum, located just 450 metres away.

Revolver said it had signed a six-year lease because of widespread demand to “bring together the Scandinavian industry centrally in the city of Copenhagen and under the same organisation”.

Christian Maibom, Revolver’s founder and creative director, said: “There is an ever-increasing international focus on Scandinavian fashion, but also on our lifestyle, art, furniture design, gastronomy, social model and the ability to think green. Copenhagen is a fantastic exponent of all this on behalf of Scandinavia. As an industry, we must be able to exploit this to an even greater extent, for example by to include the city and the Scandinavian lifestyle when we invite to the fashion week.”

Revolver is an international fashion fair, known as Vision until 2014, and takes place twice a year in Copenhagen.