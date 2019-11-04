Richard Anderson to expand Savile Row store

Tailor Richard Anderson is doubling the size of its store at 13 Savile Row, to allow all tailors from its Soho workshop to relocate under one roof.

It will expand its current 1,600 sq ft store to include the ground floor at 13 Savile Row in the new year. It will then close its workshop in Soho, moving all of its tailors to the larger store.

Co-founder Brian Lishak told Drapers: “Having everyone under the same roof allows us to streamline our services and supply chain. The new workshop and increased tailoring presence on Savile Row enables us to accommodate more bespoke orders and means that as soon as a client comes in-store for their measurements we can get to work straight away without needing couriers to send it to the other workshop.”

The new space will also enable the business to train more apprentices, increasing in-house production.

“Training tailors is imperative for [the] expansion of our bespoke business,” said Lishak. “Increased stock holding also means we can service our ready to wear clients’ requirements. Our customers come from all over the world and we, therefore, need to carry clothing that meets varied climatic conditions.”

Richard Anderson opened in 2001, as the first new bespoke tailors on Savile Row for 50 years.