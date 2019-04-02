Rise in revenue at Bimba Y Lola

Spanish womenswear brand Bimba Y Lola has reported an 11.4% rise in turnover to €201m (£173m) for the year to 28 February.

The increase was driven by an international growth plan. During the 2018 financial year Bimba Y Lola opened 22 stores, including shops on Brompton Road in London’s Knightsbridge, Milan, Rome, Bogota and Singapore.

It now has more than 100 points of sale outside of Spain and a total of 272. It currently operates eight stores in London.

The business had a 21% increase in international sales compared with the year before.

International sales represent 28% of the brand’s total turnover, based on its presence in European countries, mainly Portugal, France, United Kingdom and Italy; in Latin American countries, mainly Mexico, Chile and Colombia and in Asian countries, such as Singapore and Korea.

It comes after former Espirit chief executive José Manuel Martínez joined Bimba Y Lola in the same role in July 2018.

Bimba Y Lola was founded in 2005 by María and Uxía Dominguez.