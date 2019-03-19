Luxury British accessories brand Launer London has reported a 23% increase in turnover to £4m for the 52 weeks to 31 December.

This figure is an increase of 167% since 2011, when its total revenue for the year stood at £1.5m. The brand declined to give profit figures.

The brand said 2011 was its “beginning”, as it introduced colour to a palette that was previously solely black, brown and navy. It cited this, alongside a change in customer demographic from 50 years-plus to 37 years-plus, for the increase in revenue.

Launer London was founded in 1940 by Sam Launer, who leased a small workshop in Soho and began making handbags after fleeing what was then Czechoslovakia during German occupation in World War II.

After Launer passed away in 1955, the business remained in the family. Gerald Bodmer took over in 1981. He manufactured handbags in Shoreditch and supplied bags for Russell & Bromley, Bally and Mappin & Webb.

The brand is now stocked in Selfridges, Fenwick, Harvey Nichols and Fortnum & Mason, among others, and is regularly sported by the Queen. It also has its own ecommerce site, which launched in 2008.

In 2016, a standalone Launer shop opened at the Oriental Department Store in Shanghai. It opened a dedicated store in Mitsukoshi, Japan, in autumn last year.

Retail prices range from £72 for a leather phone case to £2,270 for a patent handbag.