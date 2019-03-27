River Island family takes control of Mint Velvet

Lewis Trust Group (LTG), the investment business set up by the family that founded River Island, has taken control of womenswear retailer Mint Velvet in a deal that reportedly values it in excess of £100m.

LTG bought a “significant” stake in Mint Velvet in December 2015 to support its growth strategy.

It exercised the option to take full control of the retailer last week, The Guardian has reported.

Mint Velvet was founded in 2009 by its chief executive Liz Houghton, brand director Lisa Agar-Rea, and design director Jane Rawlings.

A spokesperson for the Lewis family told The Guardian: “This investment reflects high confidence in the business, brand and people. The business continues to be run independently by founders Liz Houghton and Lisa Agar-Rea, who remain invested.”