River Island owner launches new womenswear brand

The owner of River Island is launching a new womenswear brand called Harpenne, aimed at an older customer, this September.

The brand, spearheaded by managing director of business development at River Island Fiona Lambert, is completely separate from the high street chain and is owned by River Island Global Holdings.

The autumn 19 collection will comprise 120 ethically sourced pieces, designed to suit and flatter women of all body shapes and ages.

There will be new items added on a weekly basis, and some limited edition lines will be made in small quantities.

The entry price point is £25, while dresses retail between £60-£100 and tops retail between £25-£80. The collection will be available to purchase on harpenne.com.

Lambert said: “Harpenne was created after noticing a huge gap in the market. We want to give the forgotten customer a voice. The pieces within the collection are inspired by culture and individuality. Aimed at women with attitude, Harpenne wants to revolutionise the retail offering so all women can embrace their sense of style and feel confident, no matter what their age.”

In December 2018 Drapers revealed River Island was launching a new womenswear brand under Lambert.