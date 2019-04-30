Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

River Island to open Lakeside expansion

30 April 2019By

intu lakeside

River Island is opening its extended new store at Intu Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock on 4 May. 

The retailer is doubling its current footprint to 21,000 sq ft and the shop will be one of the largest in its portfolio.

A River Island spokesman said: “The combination of a loyal and high-spending customer base, vibrant retail mix and the enhanced leisure offer make it the perfect location to be creating an even bigger store.”

