River Island to open Lakeside expansion

River Island is opening its extended new store at Intu Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock on 4 May.
The retailer is doubling its current footprint to 21,000 sq ft and the shop will be one of the largest in its portfolio.
A River Island spokesman said: “The combination of a loyal and high-spending customer base, vibrant retail mix and the enhanced leisure offer make it the perfect location to be creating an even bigger store.”
