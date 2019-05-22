Royal Mail invests to support online growth

Royal Mail is investing £1.8bn in the UK’s postal service to help facilitate the growth of online shopping and next-day delivery.

It forms part of the company’s five-year plan and comes at a “pivotal” time for UK online retail, Royal Mail said.

Plans include a second daily delivery specifically for next-day parcels and larger items, as well as a greater range of delivery and parcel collection options.

Royal Mail also announced that it is introducing 1,400 parcel postboxes across the UK in the six months from August, as online returns are expected to increase by more than 27% over the next five years.

Other plans centre around customer service, digital initiatives, network enhancements and new ways of working.