Russell & Bromley to relocate Covent Garden store

11 July 2019By

Premium footwear brand Russell & Bromley is moving its store in London’s Covent Garden this autumn, from 117 Long Acre to 107 Long Acre.

The new shop is spread over two floors: a 1,841 sq ft ground floor and 1,630 sq ft lower ground. It will offer a selection of its men’s and women’s footwear as well as Italian-made handbags.

The latest store forms part of the company’s UK development plans.

Owner Andrew Bromley added: “Our new store had to be in a prominent location within Covent Garden. The plan is to launch to the public this autumn, and this larger space will provide a great backdrop for our new season’s collections.”

