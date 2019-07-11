Russell & Bromley to relocate Covent Garden store

Premium footwear brand Russell & Bromley is moving its store in London’s Covent Garden this autumn, from 117 Long Acre to 107 Long Acre.
The new shop is spread over two floors: a 1,841 sq ft ground floor and 1,630 sq ft lower ground. It will offer a selection of its men’s and women’s footwear as well as Italian-made handbags.
The latest store forms part of the company’s UK development plans.
Owner Andrew Bromley added: “Our new store had to be in a prominent location within Covent Garden. The plan is to launch to the public this autumn, and this larger space will provide a great backdrop for our new season’s collections.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.