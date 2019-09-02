French heritage lifestyle brand Saint James will be opening its first standalone store in the UK ahead of Easter 2020, Drapers can reveal.

The store, which will be around 650 sq ft, is expected to open in London in March or April next year.

The brand was founded in 1889 in the village of Saint James, near Mont Saint Michel in Normandy. Having started dressing sailors in a small village French village, it now operates in more than 25 different countries. The brand has around 150 stockists in the UK.

The European market, including the UK, represents around 30% of Saint James’ business.

Saint James CEO, Luc Lesenecal, told Drapers: “We have been present in the UK market for the past 15 years and the brand is well-known there, so we think it is now a good time to open our own store in the capital. We don’t know where yet exactly, but we have two or three location options on the cards.”

He added: “After this I would like to open a store in Manchester and somewhere in the south, near the coast.” Bournemouth, Cornwall, Devon and Whitstable in Kent are current options.

Retail prices range from £65 for a striped cotton T-shirt to £400 for a pea coat.