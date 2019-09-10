Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Sale of fur banned at Islington markets

10 September 2019By

Islington has become the first London council to ban the sale of fur at markets throughout the borough. 

The sale of all animal fur items at Chapel, Exmouth, Camden Passage and Whitecross Street markets has been prohibited following campaigns by animal advocates earlier this year. 

In a report put before the Licensing Regulatory Committee last night, the council’s public protection department argued the case to ban ”the sale or supply of real fur products or products containing real fur”. 

Islington Council is the first in London and the second in the UK to enforce such a ban, following Oldham council, which banned fur last year. 

Claire Bass, executive director of animal charity Humane Society International/UK said: “We applaud Islington council for becoming the first London borough to take explicit and decisive action to stop the sale of a product that causes such extreme animal suffering, in the borough’s markets. We encourage other councils to follow in Islington’s steps, and we urge the government to take note of this ban as another step towards our goal of a UK-wide sales ban.”

The ban will take effect from 1 October and will be enforced from 1 January. 

Comment

