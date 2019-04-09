Sales down at John Lewis but fashion bucks the trend

Fashion sales at John Lewis were up 4.3% year on year for the week ended 6 April – the only category to register an increase.

Total sales at the department store group were down 5.8% compared with the same week last year. Electrical and home technology took the biggest hit, falling 16.6%. Home sales were down by 3.9%. The retailer attributed the overall fall in year-on-year sales to the fact that Easter fell earlier last year.

Within fashion, a 14.3% increase in beauty, well-being and leisure sales helped to boost total sales, as did a 5.7% rise in women’s accessories “as customers took advantage of Easter offers”.