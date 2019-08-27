Sandersons appoints operations director

Richardson has more than 30 years’ industry experience. She has worked for the Sector Skills Council for Retail and the National Skills Academy for Retail, writing and implementing the Careers Strategy Action plan for retail in the UK.

Sandersons was founded by Deborah Holmes in September 2016. The independent department store is a wholly-owned subsidiary of retail property firm Dransfield Properties, which was founded by Holmes’ husband Mark Dransfield.

Holmes died in January after living with cancer for six years.

On Richardon’s appointment, Dransfield said: “We are so pleased that Anne has joined us here at Sandersons. She has a fantastic wealth of retail knowledge and skills, coupled with the great team we have at the store I am confident that we can build on the success of the last three years and take the store to the next level.”