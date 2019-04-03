Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Sandro appoints new CEO

3 April 2019By Katie Imms

(L-R) Isabelle Allouch and Jean-Baptiste Dacquin

Isabelle Allouch, chief executive officer of premium womenswear brand Claudie Pierlot, is moving to the same role at sister brand Sandro.

In five “successful” years, Allouch is credited with trebling sales at Claudie Pierlot to more than £107m (€125m), as well as “making headway” in its international expansion and “accelerating” the brand’s digital transformation.

Owner SMCP has appointed Jean-Baptiste Dacquin, the group’s human resources director, as CEO of Claudie Pierlot. SMCP, which also owns Maje, said that after seven years in HR, Dacquin has “extensive knowledge of the sector, and has supported the development of Claudie Pierlot, Sandro and Maje, and the expansion of the group”.

Daniel Lalonde, SMCP CEO, said: “[Allouch and Dacquin] are both highly talented individuals who have made a substantial contribution to the development of SMCP.”

Comment

