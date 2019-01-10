Savile Row's Hardy Amies calls in administrators

The business has appointed Freddy Khalastchi and Jonathon Bass of Menzies LLP as administrators, and is seeking a buyer for the UK operations and intellectual property rights.

hardy amies Sir Hardy Amies was once couturier to the Queen

Founded by English designer Sir Hardy Amies in 1946, the brand has a flagship store at 8 Savile Row, and an ecommerce site. The UK arm is still trading.



The administration will have no affect on the brand’s operations outside of the UK, which are trading successfully.

Khalastchi said: ”Despite trading at a loss in the UK for some time, the Hardy Amies’ brand has a unique heritage, which is much-revered in the world of haute couture, and it very much deserves to live on. We are looking forward to talking with potential buyers in the coming days and weeks to find a way to make this happen.”

Hardy Amies was previously rescued out of administration by a subsidiary of private equity firm Fung Capital (part of Li & Fung) in 2008.

Executive vice president of fashion group Trinity Limited, Ray Clacher, said: ”Whilst it was never owned by Trinity Group, I have had a close association to it for the past three years.”

Trinity Group is also owned by Li & Fung and is responsible for menswear brands Kent & Curwen, Gieves & Hawkes, Cerruti 1881 and D’URBAN.

Clacher added: ”The team tried everything they could to consolidate the loss making wholesale and retail development that had been blighting them for so many years, but it simply wasn’t enough to sustain it.

The history and heritage of this brand is unique in the UK and I really hope Sir Hardy’s true legacy to men’s style and women’s couture will be brought back to life in the correct way in the near future.”