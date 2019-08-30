Scalpers closes only UK store

The brand opened the store, its first UK outpost, in summer 2016 at 45 Carnaby Street. The opening followed launches in Lisbon, Paris and Chile.

Scalpers launched a womenswear line in September 2017 and acquired womenswear label Jorge Vázquez and bridalwear brand Victoria the following year.

The brand was founded in 2007 by Borja Vazquez and Afonso Vivancos (pictured left to right with Carnaby Street store manager Alvaro Garcia).

It operates from around 190 stores globally.

Samantha Bain Mollison, head of retail at Shaftesbury said: “We confirm Scalpers is leaving Carnaby. We have already exchanged with an exciting fashion retailer for their new West End flagship, to be announced soon.”