Kidswear brand Scamp & Dude is increasing the size of its head office team as the business continues to grow, Drapers can reveal.

Jo Tutchener-Sharp, owner of Scamp & Dude, appointed Fiona Parker, former head of buying fashion and accessories at Cath Kidston, on 27 March.

Parker has taken on the role of head of buying and operations at the childrenswear brand.

She had been with Cath Kidston for fourteen years, having first joined in 2004.

Before that, she was senior buyer at East between 2002 and 2003, and womenswear and accessories buyer at LK Bennett between 1999 and 2002.

Tutchener-Sharp also appointed former Topshop marketing manager Gemma Wells as the brand’s new marketing manager.

She began the role on 2 April, having worked at Topshop as its marketing manager from 2005 to March this year.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Pendlebury, incumbent head of customer service for Henri Lloyd, will assume the same role at Scamp & Dude on 15 April.

Pendlebury had been at Henri Lloyd since July 2001.

Scamp & Dude won Kidswear Brand of the Year at the Drapers Independents Awards 2018.

Read our interview with Jo Tutchener-Sharp here.