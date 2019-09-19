Schuh hires new buying director

Footwear retailer Schuh has appointed Nicola Monachello – former head of buying footwear, home and lifestyle at New Look – as its new buying director.

She joins with immediate effect, having spent the past 10 years at New Look.

Monachello will oversee the buying of Schuh’s sports, kids, fashion and own-label, as well as working with its brand partners to “redefine the buying strategy”.

Managing director Colin Temple praised Monachello’s “proven ability with branded and private label footwear” and “natural skill set as a great people manager”.

She takes over from David Spencer, who stepped down as Schuh’s buying director in March after 21 years at the business.