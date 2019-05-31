Schuh to shut all German stores

Schuh is closing all three of its stores in Germany on 22 June, to focus efforts on its UK, Irish and Channel Island business.

Germany was the footwear chain’s first choice for European expansion outside the UK and ROI. The first store opened in Oberhausen in 2015, followed by Ruhr Park later that year and Essen opening in 2016.

Schuh said the markets have “changed considerably in a constantly evolving retail landscape” and cited “trading headwinds” and the impact of Brexit as the reason for closure.

Its German website schuh.eu/de will continue to trade, with all orders fulfilled by the chain’s UK warehouses.

Colin Temple, managing director of Schuh, said: “Since opening, the stores have received exceptional feedback and, despite the trading headwinds, I am so proud of the achievement of having been able to open in another country in a foreign language with such high acclaim from customers and vendors alike.

“This is testament to the exceptional work that has been invested by our divisional manager, whose project this was, and testament to all our staff employed across Germany for whom we can only thank them for their valuable input.

“We are sorry they will not be part of the Schuh/Genesco family moving forward.”

Founded in 1981, Schuh is headquartered in Scotland and operates 133 stores in the UK, Republic of Ireland and Channel Islands.