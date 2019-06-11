The CVA was given the green light by 88% of the chain’s creditors and landlords at a meeting today.

Details have not yet been released, but Drapers understands there are no plans to close stores or make any redundancies. Select employs 1,800 staff and has around 169 stores.

Genus UK, which owns Select, last month appointed Andrew Andronikou, Brian Burke and Carl Jackson of business advisory firm Quantuma to advise on the CVA.

It came after Select filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators at the High Court on 29 March.

This is the second CVA launched by Select in just over a year. The chain entered into a CVA last April, which enabled it to cut its rents by up to 75% and saved nearly 2,000 jobs.

Select’s turnover was £116.7m for the 18 months to 2 December 2017, and it made an operating loss of £15.5m. This compared with a turnover of £81.26m for the 12 months to 4 June 2016, and an operating loss of £1.5m.

More details on the CVA vote to follow.