Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Exclusive: Select CVA vote outcome revealed

11 June 2019By

Full screenselect birmingham

Womenswear chain Select’s company voluntary arrangement (CVA) has been approved. 

The CVA was given the green light by 88% of the chain’s creditors and landlords at a meeting today.

Details have not yet been released, but Drapers understands there are no plans to close stores or make any redundancies. Select employs 1,800 staff and has around 169 stores. 

Genus UK, which owns Select, last month appointed Andrew Andronikou, Brian Burke and Carl Jackson of business advisory firm Quantuma to advise on the CVA.

It came after Select filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators at the High Court on 29 March

This is the second CVA launched by Select in just over a year. The chain entered into a CVA last April, which enabled it to cut its rents by up to 75% and saved nearly 2,000 jobs.

Select’s turnover was £116.7m for the 18 months to 2 December 2017, and it made an operating loss of £15.5m. This compared with a turnover of £81.26m for the 12 months to 4 June 2016, and an operating loss of £1.5m. 

More details on the CVA vote to follow. 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.