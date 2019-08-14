Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Self-Portrait opens in New York

14 August 2019 By

Contemporary womenswear brand Self-Portrait has opened its second bricks-and-mortar store, in New York’s SoHo.

The pop-up concept store covers 2,590 sq ft and is open until early December.

Customers can shop autumn 19 ready-to-wear collections, as well as footwear, swimwear and a range of exclusive and limited edition products. This ranges from tops and dresses to water bottles and tote bags.

Founder Han Chong said New York was “the clear choice” of location, as the US is the British label’s second-biggest market after the UK. 

Self-Portrait is stocked in retailers including Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Matches Fashion and Bergdorf Goodman.

