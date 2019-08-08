Self-Portrait to expand in China

Contemporary womenswear brand Self-Portrait has signed a joint venture with luxury Chinese brand Shenzhen Ellassay Fashion to expand its Chinese business.

Ellassay will now operate and manage the UK-based label across mainland China.

Han Chong, Self-Portrait founder and creative director, said: “Finding the right partner is a crucial step in our growth in China. [Ellassay’s] local expertise will help us navigate the market with a stronger understanding of how to serve our Chinese consumers.”

Ellassay chairman Xia Guoxin added: “The introduction of Self-Portrait is a powerful step towards the company’s strategic goal of becoming a high-end fashion group.”

Self-Portrait is currently available in China via stockists including French department store Galeries Lafayette, and Chinese department stores Lane Crawford and Shine.