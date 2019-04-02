Selfridges and John Lewis bosses lead Birmingham BID

Store managers at Selfridges and John Lewis in Birmingham have taken the top roles at the city’s Retail Business Improvement District (BID), to “help drive city centre improvement projects”.

Sam Watts, general manager at Selfridges Birmingham, has been appointed as chair, while Lisa Williams, head of branch at John Lewis, is the BID’s new deputy chair.

The news comes as their predecessors, Richard Norgrove and David Pardoe respectively, stand down but remain on the board.

They sit alongside fellow new board members Stephanie Lacey, general manager of Bullring and Grand Central shopping centre, and John Cotton, Birmingham City Council cabinet member for social inclusion, community safety and equalities.

Watts said: “I’ve been in retail for 20 years, and I’m keen to share my knowledge and experience with BID members to continue to make Birmingham great.

“Birmingham is full of excitement and promise, and we will work strategically as a board to set out our plans for the coming years. We will host the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and we all have a lot of work to do to make us ‘visit ready’. Lisa, the board and I are ready and up for the challenge”.