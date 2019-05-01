Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Selfridges names new chair

1 May 2019By Katie Imms

Luxury department store Selfridges has promoted Alannah Weston from deputy chair to chair of the group with immediate effect, Retail Week has reported.

She takes over from her father, W Galen Weston, who will remain on the board as chair emeritus.

In her new role, Weston will oversee investment across Selfridges’ banner businesses, lead its sustainability efforts and work with the leadership team on the company’s next phase of growth.

The announcement follows several senior management changes last year, which included Anne Pitcher’s promotion to managing director of Selfridges Group and Simon Forster’s promotion to Selfridges & Co MD.

