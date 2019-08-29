Selfridges' sustainable brand project returns

Selfridges will launch the next edition of its project to promote and support sustainable designers, Bright New Things, tomorrow.

The six selected brands will be stocked in Selfridge’s Oxford Street store for two seasons, and will be available online. This edition’s selected fashion brands comprise Annak, Charlotte Knowles, F_WD, Yatay and Olivia Rose, along with homeware from GoodWaste.

The autumn intake has been expanded to include beauty and homeware brands for the first time, which will launch in store in October.

Selfridges will provide the sustainable designers with support from its buying, sustainability, marketing and digital teams and well as its editorial and media teams.

New research from the department store shows that 72% of Selfridges customers have expressed they want more information on sustainability from individual brands, and 69% want more on individual products. Meanwhile, 86% regard it as important for retailers to show a genuine commitment to sustainability.

The Bright New Things initiative is part of Selfridges’ wider sustainability commitment.

Daniella Vega, director of sustainability, told Drapers: ”When it comes to products, initiatives like our Buying Better labelling scheme are instrumental in helping signpost the sustainable attributes of the products we sell and to help customers make more sustainable choices. We sell over two thousand brands each with a different view on and approach to sustainability.”

Selfridges has two sustainability focuses: tackling plastic pollution and supporting forest management and the protection of high-value ecosystems. The former involves initiatives including reducing single-use plastics from its product offer, and the latter developing a series of forest-derived materials use in the products sold at Selfridges.

The department store chain has set the goal of making at least 50% of its products better for people and the planet by 2022.

Vega added: “We have set clear targets for our operations including reducing our carbon emissions by 15% by 2020 and reducing our water use by 12% by the same year. We are 100% powered by green electricity. And in 2011, we launched Project Ocean, our long-term partnership with the Zoological Society of London to help protect our precious oceans from overfishing and plastic pollution. From never selling or serving endangered fish in our stores to banning single-use plastic water and carbonated drinks bottles – each year we launch a new initiative to drive positive change.”