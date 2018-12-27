Selfridges takes £4m in early hours of Boxing Day

Selfridges has taken over £4m in the first few hours of its Boxing Day Sale.

The sales, both in-store and online, mean that the department store chain has seen a 6% overall sales uplift on last year.

Selfridges recorded the highest number of online site visits this year, with 1.5m customers visiting the ecommerce website by Boxing Day lunchtime, since the start of the Sale on Christmas Day.

The highest performing departments were women’s designer accessories, women’s designerwear, kidswear and luggage with menswear registering unexpectedly high sales growth.

The department store is expected to have welcomed around 120,000 customers on Boxing Day this year.