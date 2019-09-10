Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Selfridges to open a cinema

10 September 2019 By

Selfridges will open a permanent three-screen cinema at its Oxford Street store this November, as it continues to broaden its experiential retail offering. 

The luxury department store will be the first in the world to incorporate a permanent cinema. Customers will be able to access the cinema both directly from the street and from an entrance in the store. 

The cinema will be created in partnership with the Olympic Studios, an independent boutique cinema with locations in Barnes and Battersea. The largest screening room will seat 80 people. 

In October, Selfridges unveiled its new “designer street” menswear space on its first floor, which hosts a permanent wooden skate bowl. It also incorporates a grooming area and restaurant for an experiential retail experience. 

