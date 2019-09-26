Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Seraphine appoints new CEO

26 September 2019By

Full screenseraphine

Maternity brand Seraphine’s chief operating officer, David Williams, has taken over from founder Cécile Reinaud as CEO. 

Williams joined Seraphine in September 2017 as COO. He previously spent six years at Asos in various operations and customer intelligence roles. He left the etailer in January 2017 as digital experience director, and spent seven months as an independent consultant. 

In his new role, Williams will report directly to the company’s board which includes non-executive directors from Bridgepoint Capital, the private equity company that has held a majority stake in Seraphine since 2017. Reinaud, who founded the brand 16 years ago, will continue as president. 

Williams said: “Our business is now an extremely slick operation – from design through to production and fulfilment, always with the customer at the centre. Our growth continues to accelerate, particularly ecommerce which has grown over 40% in the first half of this year. 

“We have a brand and product that is highly relevant to our target customer and a proven ability to launch new markets quickly and efficiently, using digital marketing to drive high growth at low risk through a combination of expert targeting and fantastic content. Whether it be driving further growth in existing markets or launching into new ones, we’re just getting started.”

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.