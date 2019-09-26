Seraphine appoints new CEO

Williams joined Seraphine in September 2017 as COO. He previously spent six years at Asos in various operations and customer intelligence roles. He left the etailer in January 2017 as digital experience director, and spent seven months as an independent consultant.

In his new role, Williams will report directly to the company’s board which includes non-executive directors from Bridgepoint Capital, the private equity company that has held a majority stake in Seraphine since 2017. Reinaud, who founded the brand 16 years ago, will continue as president.

Williams said: “Our business is now an extremely slick operation – from design through to production and fulfilment, always with the customer at the centre. Our growth continues to accelerate, particularly ecommerce which has grown over 40% in the first half of this year.

“We have a brand and product that is highly relevant to our target customer and a proven ability to launch new markets quickly and efficiently, using digital marketing to drive high growth at low risk through a combination of expert targeting and fantastic content. Whether it be driving further growth in existing markets or launching into new ones, we’re just getting started.”